Glimmerglass Film Days will present a virtual film festival, with the theme of 'A Road Less Traveled,' next month.
The theme "evokes the words from Robert Frost's poem, ‘I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference,’ suggesting solitude, non-conformity, doing the unexpected, and making a real difference," Film Days curator Margaret (Peggy) Parsons, founder and director of the film program at the National Gallery of Art, said in a media release.
Film Days — a program of Otsego 2000, an environmental and preservation advocacy nonprofit based in Cooperstown —will present the festival via an online platform. Viewers will be able to stream films and filmmaker panels. This is the eighth year of the festival but its first online.
"This year's theme highlights the ways in which people blaze new paths and find new ways of expression and solutions to problems, from the personal to the existential,” Joey Katz, assistant programmer of Film Days, said in the release.
“The selected films tell stories of injustice, revival, perseverance, and the strength of the human spirit,” Otsego 2000 Executive Director Ellen Pope said in the release. “Film Days explores our complex connection with the natural world, and we interpret that broadly, so you’ll find films about the arts, community, identity, social justice, the environment, traditions and innovations.”
Film Days will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, with "The Seer and the Unseen" (Sara Dosa, 2019, 84 minutes) about a modern day “Lorax” who fights to protect a lava field, and the elves she believes live there, in her native Iceland.
Among other films the following day will be a free screening of "Driving While Black: Race, Space and Mobility in America" (Ric Burns and Gretchen Sorin, 2020, 120 minutes), which was presented as a work-in-progress to a sold-out crowd at Film Days in 2018. The film is based on Sorin’s scholarship on the role that the automobile played in the lives of African Americans from the Jim Crow era through the Civil Rights movement and beyond. Sorin is a distinguished professor and director of the Cooperstown Graduate Program of SUNY Oneonta. She and Burns will take part in an online discussion and question-and-answer session on Saturday, Nov. 7.
On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the final day of the festival, the three Film Days Audience Choice Award winners will be available to view.
Glimmerglass Film Days is working with Cinesend to create an online platform for the virtual film festival. Passholders and ticket buyers will receive a password by email, and then can enter it to watch the films and filmmaker interviews. Most films will be available for viewing for 48 hours.
A Glimmerglass Pass, which offers access to all films and filmmaker intros and interviews, is $50. A pass is good for everyone in a household to watch Film Days. Tickets to individual films will go on sale Oct. 21.
“For people looking to get a film festival feeling while watching from home, we’re offering ‘Film Days in a Box,’” Pope said in the release. “We have assembled treats from local businesses, including Cooperstown Farmers’ Market vendors and Cooperstown Natural Foods, along with Film Days merchandise, and a few surprises.”
For more information, a full schedule and and updates, visit glimmerglassfilmdays.org.
