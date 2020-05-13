Drivers will take to Schoharie County's roads Saturday for a road rally.
The Cobleskill United Methodist Church and the Cobleskill Elks Lodge are co-sponsoring a Schoharie County Road Rally, which is open to the public. The event will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cobleskill Elks Lodge parking area on Legion Drive, which is the street across from McDonalds in Cobleskill.
A participation donation of $10 or a bag of groceries is required and will be given to the Cobleskill United Methodist Church Food Pantry. There is no advanced registration needed.
According to a media release, the only requirements for participating in the rally is a vehicle with a full tank of gas and at least one driver and one navigator. The course may be as long as three hours, with no planned bathroom breaks along the way, so participants should plan accordingly.
Vehicles will line up in the Elks Lodge parking area beginning at 1 p.m. Drivers will be given a map, assigned a number, and will leave the area at three-minute intervals. The map will indicate certain "stop areas" where each navigator will pick up an item to bring back to the Elks Lodge.
The winner will be the vehicle team that completes the course having collected all items and returning in a time period closest to having traveled at an average speed of 30 mph. There will be a food truck available at the Elks Lodge with food and drinks at the finish of the race.
Organizers said they expect all participants to follow social distancing protocols. Participants should remain in vehicles as much as possible.
The rally course will include some unfamiliar back roads in the county, the release said. Some will not be paved, some may be wet or slippery.
For more information, contact Robert Gosselink at 518-234-2259 or by email at gosselrj@midtel.net
