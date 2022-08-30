A pair of projects may cause delays on Delaware County highways.
According to media releases from the Delaware County Department of Public Works, crews will begin replacing two large culvert pipes on county Route 26 in the towns of Hamden and Colchester. Work will be done between Bendzunas Road and Tompkins Road.
One-lane traffic will be maintained by traffic lights for the duration of the work. Drivers should be mindful of delays.
The traffic lights will be removed for the Labor Day weekend, but will be back in place Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, a release said.
In another project, work will continue on a catch basin on county Route 14 in the hamlet of Treadwell, just east of the intersection of county Route 14 and Case Hill Road.
Traffic will be controlled with temporary signs for the duration of the project. Drivers should be aware and expect minor delays during the work, a media release said.
