A private contractor will patching the road at 22 Duane St. in Oneonta between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, May 18, according to a media release from the city.
During that time, the road will be closed from Boylston Street to Gilbert Street on West Broadway, open to local traffic only. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey all temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
