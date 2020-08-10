The Delaware County Department of Public Works will mill sections of county Route 11 in Davenport on Tuesday, Aug. 11, in preparation for paving.
According to a media release, the work will take two days, weather permitting. Bumps will remain until paving begins at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17. Drivers should expect long delays, the release said. Alternate routes are suggested.
It is expected that the paving work will be completed by the end of the day Tuesday, Aug.18, but weather or equipment breakdowns could cause delays.
