The Delaware County Department of Public Works will begin milling on county Route 33 at 7 a.m. Tuesday, June 2.
According to a media release, the work will start at the intersection with state Route 23 and proceed to county Route 12. Work will be done daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the project is complete. Weather permitting, the work will be completed by June 12.
Drivers should expect extended delays during the work, the release said. Alternate routes are suggested.
