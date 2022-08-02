The Delaware County Department of Public Works will close county Route 16 in the towns of Delhi and Franklin to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, continuing daily through Thursday, Aug. 11, to replace several culvert pipes.
According to a media release, the work is scheduled to be done as follows: on Aug. 8, crews will work between the two intersections with Fleming Road; on Aug. 9, crews will be about 1.35 miles north of Middlemist Road; and on Aug. 10 and 11, they will work between Douglas Hall Road and county Route 14.
The schedule is subject to change, the release said. The road will be reopened at the end of the day each day. Drivers should seek alternate routes.
