The Delaware County Department of Public Works will close county Route 2 in the town of Delhi to through traffic at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, to replace a culvert pipe.
According to a media release, the closure will be between Fred White Road and Arbuckle Hollow Road, about 2,500 feet west of Arbuckle Hollow.
It is expected that the road will be open by 6 p.m. The rain date for the project is Wednesday, Aug. 25. Drivers should use alternate routes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.