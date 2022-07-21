The Delaware County Department of Public Works will close county Route 37 in the town of Middletown to traffic at 7 a.m. Monday, July 25, for a slope stabilization project, according to a media release.
The closure will be between Main Street and Breezy Hill Road approximately 120 feet north of the Fleischmanns village Line and will continue daily until the work is complete. The road will be open with traffic light-controlled one-lane traffic overnight for the duration of the project. The work is expected to be complete by the end of August. Drivers should use alternate routes, the release said.
