The state Department of Transportation announced lane changes along state Route 28 in the town of Meredith will begin Monday, June 6.
The department has set up temporary traffic lights along Route 28 between Lewis Road and Turnpike Road and there will be alternating one-way traffic through mid-August, a media release said. The DOT will be widening the shoulders of the road. In August, the alternating closure zone will move south on Route 28 and is scheduled to last through mid-October, the release said. However, the scope of the next closure is yet to be determined and a new travel advisory will be issued at that time, the release said.
