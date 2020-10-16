WEST ONEONTA — Breaking up the monotony of political candidate signs standing in withered waves along state Route 23 is a 53-foot-long trailer painted with positive messages designed to outlast any political campaign, present or future.
“I had a dirty old trailer and I had an idea and I wanted my friend Sarah to help me,” said West Oneonta resident Kimberly Ferstler.
Armed with a spectrum of pastel paints from the Delhi Paint & Paper Store, Ferstler and her friend, Sarah Williford, of Walton, spent three weekends this summer cleaning, priming and painting the trailer, which has been sitting on Ferstler’s property for five or six years.
“My partner and I tried to combine two adult households and there was a lot of overflow. I’m all about painting and color and he’s all about wood, and he said, ‘If you want to paint something, why don’t you paint the trailer?’” Ferstler said. “It had never happened, but I always had that idea in my head. The trailer was just asking for something.”
“You are beautiful just as you are” and “Everyone has a voice. Not all are heard. Please work to change that” — sentiments that could believably be attributed to Mr. Rogers — bedeck the broad side of the trailer.
“These aren’t anything that we came up with ourselves so much as things that resonate with us,” Ferstler said.
Some were inspired by the messages displayed on the marquee at the Unitarian Universalist Society in Oneonta, Ferstler said, while others were absorbed through day-to-day encounters.
Ferstler’s personal favorite, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind,” is painted on the front end, facing the roadway for eastbound travelers.
About a dozen other adages didn’t make the cut, Ferstler said, including “shop local” and “climate change is real.”
“To put them all on and expect people at 55 mph going through here to actually be able to see something, we had to cut it down,” she said.
Ferstler said she was inspired to put the messages out into the world by motorcycle rides through the countryside with a friend.
“There’s a lot of Trump signs out there, and some Confederate flags,” she said. “The message that I wanted to put out there doesn’t negate it, but sort of balances it in some way for me. I wanted to say something different. I wanted to put something else out there.”
“We definitely wanted messages of positivity. We were aiming for not-political, but some of these things have that edge to it,” Ferstler continued. “I think there are people who don’t believe in ‘planet over profit’ and who don’t want to hear about gender being a spectrum. ‘You are beautiful just the way you are’ — hopefully everyone can get behind that one.”
Ferstler said she and Williford were hesitant about including “Black lives matter” in the display out of fear of the controversy the phrase might cause, but decided to proceed anyway and added “too” after some debate.
The pair considered putting up a Biden sign, “but this just seemed like a better alternative.”
“After the election, these accepted truths will still be valid regardless of who’s in the White House,” Ferstler said.
Several passersby on the busy highway stopped to give their compliments as Ferstler and Williford were working.
“Only one was negative,” Ferstler said. “They didn’t stop, but they slowed down and called us a**holes and drove off.”
The finished masterpiece garnered a lot of attention on Facebook, particularly among the 1,300 members of the “Oneonta for Equality” group on Facebook.
“It was gratifying to hear that other people had noticed it,” Ferstler said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.