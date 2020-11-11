Rockefeller Center officials confirmed Wednesday what many Oneonta area residents have been talking about for weeks — this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will come from Oneonta.
The Norway spruce, 75 feet tall and estimated at 11 tons, will be cut Thursday and is scheduled to arrive at Rockefeller Center in New York City on Saturday, according to a media release.
The tree will be cut down and hoisted by a crane onto a 115-foot long trailer on at 8 a.m., the release said. The tree is being donated by Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta.
In order to ensure social distancing, there will be no public access for visitors to attend or get an up-close view of the tree being cut, according to the release.
Details about how to visit the lit Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be announced in the coming weeks.
It's the second time in recent years that a tree from the town of Oneonta has been chosen for Rockefeller Center. A tree owned by Angie and Graig Eichler was used in 2017.
