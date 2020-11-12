WEST ONEONTA — The 88th Rockefeller Center Christmas tree began its 200-mile journey to New York City early Thursday, Nov. 12.
From its former home on state Route 23, the tree made its way down Interstate 88 and onto state Route 41 in Afton, continuing east on state Route 17 from Deposit.
The 75-foot, 11-ton Norway spruce was donated by Susan and Allan “Daddy Al” Dick, proprietors of Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta’s West End, and their daughter, Paula.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Paula said.
For the town of Oneonta, growing a Rockefeller-quality tree is a twice-in-a-lifetime event: a 94-foot, 14-ton Norway spruce was harvested from the Oneonta backyard of Angie and Graig Eichler in 2016.
“We grow ‘em good here,” Town Supervisor Bob Wood said, surmising that Oneonta is the first to provide more than one tree for the New York City tradition, which is nearly a century old.
The first-ever Rockefeller Christmas tree was put up by construction workers building the Rockefeller Center in 1931, according to the organization. Formal tree-lighting ceremonies have been held every year since 1933.
Preparations began weeks in advance, Al said: telephone wires were relocated to a temporary pole on the other side of the house, two other trees were removed from the yard and a neighbor’s mailbox post was pulled out to make room for the crane and the truck.
The roadside ditch was filled in with stone from Seward Sand and Gravel and leveled with a temporary platform and concrete barriers to secure the loading process.
The tree was under 24-hour armed guard in the weeks leading up to its felling, Al said — a precaution against last-minute tree climbers, branch harvesters or those wishing to make a statement by chaining themselves to the tree.
“We thought: what are they going to do, chop it down, put it on top of their car and drive off with it?” Susan joked. “Turns out they’ve had stuff happen before.”
While many Rockefeller trees are volunteered by their owners, the Dicks’ tree was scouted by a representative who was passing through the area four years prior, on his way to visit his daughter in Delhi.
Then 71 feet in height, the approximately 75-year-old tree did not yet meet the Rockefeller threshold and still had years of growing to do, the family was told.
Every six months over the next four years, Rockefeller officials visited the tree to water and fertilize it, grooming the spruce for its destiny as a New York City landmark.
Prospective tree owners are asked to keep a low profile and refrain from speaking publicly about their prized pine until right before its harvest, Dick said. Rumors rolled through the City of the Hills in the weeks leading up to the big chop, but the family neither confirmed nor denied the tree’s designation.
The family said they awoke Thursday morning to the glare of spotlights from the news crews setting up across the street from their home, about an hour before they were scheduled to arrive.
“Everybody on the planet was here,” Al said.
Hundreds of spectators and news crews from around the country filled the street, he said. A half-dozen drones patrolling the skies frightened the family chickens back into the barn.
Susan, a locally renowned Christmas decorator of nearly 50 years, trimmed the front of the house with ribbons, garland and wreaths — “just enough so that it looked a little bit festive.”
“We’ve been known in Oneonta as the ‘Christmas Tree House’ for years,” Paula said. “Since we moved here, my parents have gone all out on their Christmas decorations every year. What a great thing to take the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree from the Christmas Tree House in Oneonta.”
“It was quite something to watch it,” Al said of the tree coming down. “The guy cut it and it just stood there — it didn’t fall or anything.”
“It just floated right out, like something out of a movie,” Paula said.
Rockefeller crews were assisted by New York State Police, the Oneonta Police Department and deputies from the Otsego and Delaware county sheriff’s offices. The convoy was escorted out of town by the West Oneonta Fire Department. New York State Agriculture and Markets Commissioner Richard Ball was on scene to supervise.
Latte Lounge catered the event with breakfast sandwiches, bagels, pastries and coffee.
“They used a lot of local people, and that is really nice,” Al said. “They bought a lot of stuff locally. The crews that came from out of the area all stayed at the hotels, they all ate around here. It was a big economic boon for a lot of people.”
The family is scheduled to travel to Manhattan next month to see their tree in its illuminated glory.
The tree will be trimmed with about five miles of string lights containing 50,000 multi-color LED bulbs, and a 900-pound, three-dimensional star more than nine feet in diameter and encrusted with 3 million Swarovski crystals will crown it.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Susan said. “It’s unfortunate that this is the year we won’t get to see the Rockettes.”
The tree-lighting ceremony, scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2, will not be open to the public. A live national broadcast of the ceremony will be available for viewing from 7 to 10 p.m. on NBC.
Spectators may view the lit tree each day from 6 a.m. to midnight; all day on Christmas Day; and from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve.
After the holidays, the tree will be milled into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity.
“Hopefully they can find some more trees here in the future,” Wood said. “We’ve got some good ones.”
Visit rockefellercenter.com for more information.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
