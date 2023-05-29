The annual Get Outdoors & Get Together Day at Rogers Environmental Center in Sherburne will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
Hosted in partnership with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities, and the Division of Veterans’ Services, the free, open-house style event will include guided outdoor hikes, archery lessons, catch-and-release fishing, and ecological education programs, according to a media release.
The Rogers Center will showcase its new electric mobility scooter, designed to help the physically disabled access trails and water bodies, the release said.
“Partnering with two significant state agencies in the DEC and OPWDD allows us to offer a truly special event to the public,” said David Carson, Rogers Center executive director.
“Moreover, we are thrilled to see the combination of outdoor adventure and accessibility. Rogers Center is a place for all ages and abilities to enjoy and learn. Events like this help us to shape that public narrative in a fun and celebratory way,” he said.
Food and drink will be provided by a food truck in the visitor parking lot.
For more information visit the Friends of Rogers Facebook page.
