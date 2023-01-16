Rogers Environmental Education Center in Sherburne will hold its 45th annual Winter Living Celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
The event is hosted by Rogers Center, with help from several regional organizations such as the Bullthistle Hiking Club and the 209th Chapter of Trout Unlimited, according to a media release.
“This winter, we say hello to a new year full of magic and merriment at Rogers. With so much enthusiasm from our staff and excitement from our community, this is our chance to showcase the best of what the winter season has to offer,” said David Carson, Rogers Center executive director.
Visitors will be able to make crafts in the Rogers Center, watch Stan the Iceman turn ice into works of art, and "get up close and personal with our local feathered friends by becoming a human bird feeder," the release said.
Other activities will include learning how to use a cross-cut saw, and roasting marshmallows over a campfire.
DEC Environmental Conservation Officers Jeremy Oldroyd and Mike Burkholder will bring an airboat to demonstrate safety tips when you’re on ice.
Once you’ve had a chance to walk around, relax on a horse-drawn wagon ride around Rogers Center’s property, admiring all it has to offer. Or take a seat and listen to live music by Jenni Larchar & Tom Murphy.
The Chenango Bird Club and the Rotary Club of Sherburne will have food and refreshments available for purchase, with all proceeds to benefit Friends of Rogers, the release said.
Rogers Center is operated by Friends of Rogers Environmental Education Center Inc., a nonprofit organization that offers educational programs. Seasonal winter hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, call 607-674-4733 or visit http://friendsofrogers.org/
