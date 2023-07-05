The Hill City Rollers, Oneonta’s roller derby league, is gearing up for its first home bout of the year against a scrimmage team made up of skaters from other area teams.
At practice Monday, July 3, skater Robin Williams said the bout — derby slang for a game — will be a “friends versus frenemies” event.
“As our derby league is rebuilding, we don’t have enough [skaters] to make a full team,” Williams said. A full roster would be 15 people. The team is currently at 12.
“We have actually played a couple bouts where we’ve borrowed skaters from other teams, so we’re calling them our friends,” she said. “They’re going to skate with us, and then everybody else is frenemies, because we love them all but they’re going to be on an opposite team.”
The skaters on the mash-up team are coming from leagues in Syracuse, Utica, Troy, Albany, New Hartford and the Hudson Valley.
There’s lots of lingo to learn in the world of roller derby, a hard-hitting, fast-paced roller skating contact sport that experienced a resurgence of popularity starting in the early 2000s with the formation of amateur all-female leagues.
There are derby names each skater chooses for themselves, pseudonyms from the tough like Whiskey Riot to the punny like Mrs. Boutfire, and the names of the positions each skater plays: jammer, blocker and pivot.
Each bout is one hour long and divided into two-minute jams. Four skaters from each team, three blockers and one pivot who wears a striped helmet cover, make up the pack.
The pack starts skating around the oval track at the first whistle, beginning the jam.
One jammer, identified by a star helmet cover, from each team start at the second whistle and score points by passing the rival team’s blockers. Pivots control the speed of the pack and they progress around the track.
The lead jammer is the first jammer to break through the pack legally — that means no elbows, hands, head or feet can be used — and has the power to call off the jam before the two minutes end by repeatedly tapping their hands on their hips. This is commonly done to prevent the other team’s jammer from scoring.
If the jam is not called off, it ends after two minutes. Once the jam is over, the skaters return to the starting line for the next jam.
“The rules have evolved, and it’s no longer ... the ‘70s kind of theatrical event,” Williams said. “No, you cannot throw elbows. Yes, you can hit each other — you can use your hips. It’s a lot of fun.”
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hill City Rollers had a roster of 25 skaters ready to play.
“Things change,” said skater Stefanie Cassano. “People move, people have babies. Fitting something back in your life” can be tough.
Membership is gender inclusive and open to female identifying and non-binary players, age 18 and older, of all body types. Willingness to learn, train, practice and have fun seems to be the main requirement.
The sport attracts people from all walks of life. The current Hill City Rollers team members work in the medical field, forestry, insurance and teaching.
If you go
The bout is scheduled for Sunday, July 9, at Interskate 88 at 5185 State Highway 23 in Oneonta. Doors will open at 1 p.m. and the first whistle will be at 2 p.m.
The event features raffle prizes from league sponsors, a 50/50 drawing, snacks and merchandise, including hand tie-dyed team shirts. Chairs will be provided.
“People are welcome to take photos with us,” Williams said. “I know sometimes kids like it because we’re all in our gear.”
Emcee “Jim the Grim” will announce the event. Local band The Mopar Cams is scheduled to play. Meredith resident Krystal Lee, “The Country Sweetheart,” is slated to sing the national anthem.
More info about Hill City Rollers can be found at www.facebook.com/hillcityrollers or www.hillcityrollers.org.
