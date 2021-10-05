The city of Oneonta will repair the roof on the armory at 4 Academy St. beginning Thursday, Oct. 7 and concluding Friday, Oct. 15, according to a media release.
Work will occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Parking on Fairview Street alongside the armory will be closed. "No Parking" signs will be posted Oct. 6 for that section.
Questions or concerns related to the project should be directed to the Department of Public Service at dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or 607-432-2100.
