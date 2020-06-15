A Utica man was arrested last month by New York State Police at Richfield Springs and charged with grand larceny for failing to complete contract work for which he was paid in advance.
Jamie R. Singleton, 34, of Utica, was charged May 14 with third-degree grand larceny after Middlefield residents complained in February that he failed to replace the roof on their residence, according to a media release.
The complainants reported that they signed a contract with Singleton Roofing, Remodeling and More in fall 2019 and paid several thousand dollars as a down payment and could not make contact with Singleton when no work was completed.
Singleton was arrested at his residence and transported to the Richfield Springs station where he was processed, virtually arraigned and released on his own recognizance, according to the release. He is scheduled to appear in Middlefield Town Court on Aug. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.