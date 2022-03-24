An Otsego County town is among 10 certified by the state as "climate smart."
State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos on Thursday announced the latest round of communities to achieve certification as part of New York's Climate Smart Communities program, which "supports local efforts to meet the economic, social, and environmental challenges posed by climate change," a DEC media release said.
The town of Roseboom was on the list.
“DEC applauds the work of these 10 communities taking local action to help address the threat of climate change and bolster our climate leadership under Governor Kathy Hochul," Seggos said in the release. "We look forward to working with our Climate Smart Communities and other local leaders incorporating clean energy, climate resiliency, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, among other actions, in policies and plans that benefit local residents, create green jobs, and help build a stronger, more resilient New York State."
According to the release, the Climate Smart Communities program "provides guidance and technical support to local governments to act on climate change." The first step to becoming climate smart is to register by pledging to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change. To date, 354 local governments representing more than 9.4 million New Yorkers have adopted the Climate Smart Communities pledge.
