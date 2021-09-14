Though the Rotary Club of Unadilla announced on Sept. 10 that COVID-19 concerns triggered cancellation of its annual Autumn Fest, planned for Sunday, Sept. 26, at Covered Bridge Farm Market in Unadilla, the farmers are moving forward.
Following Rotary's announcement, the Johnson family, owners of Covered Bridge Farm Market at 331 Covered Bridge Road, renamed and assumed sponsorship of the event.
According to a written statement from Janette Johnson, Fall Fest will feel familiar.
“As small business owners ourselves, we recognize the importance of events such as Autumn Fest, not only for the financial impact it can have locally, but maybe even more importantly for the community camaraderie it fosters,” she said. “So many people put a lot of effort into planning and preparing for this, we felt obligated to see it come to fruition. So, there was a change made in sponsorship and a minor change to the name, but the Fall Fest event will continue as planned. We very much look forward to this year and future years hosting Fall Fest.”
Johnson noted that they’ve retained the event’s roughly 40 expected vendors, plus a few, along with food trucks, pony rides and children’s activities. And the onsite market, featuring local produce, pumpkins, mums and fall decor, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Readers should note that the Rotary announcement came after print deadlines for the Outdoors edition of Upstate Life Magazine, published Sept. 15 and featuring a piece on the original event.
According to Zoe Vandermeulen, Rotary District 7170 governor and Unadilla Rotary member, the 19-person club reached its decision after “a majority” vote, in which 16 members participated.
“We’re concerned about the increased high transmission rate (of COVID-19) in our counties and the increasing rate of cases and hospitalizations in our area,” she said. “We’ve been watching and hoping it was going to go in a different direction, and it hasn’t; it’s actually been increasing and, at a certain point a couple of weeks ago, we started to say to each other, as Rotarians, ‘How can we make the festival safe for everyone?’ Looking at things, we came to the conclusion this last Wednesday that we could not.
“We didn’t want to do anything that was going to increase the number of cases in our area, and we don’t want to do anything that’s going to jeopardize kids being able to go to school in person,” Vandermeulen continued. “We have so many activities that attract families with young kids, and young kids can't be vaccinated. And there’s a lot of other impact it has on businesses, because if employees have COVID, they can’t go to work, so really, we … took into account a lot. We take very seriously our commitment to the event and our community and our vendors and entertainers, so there really was a debate and a lot of discussion.”
Autumn Fest began as an event in downtown Unadilla, though was hosted at Covered Bridge Farm Market in 2019. The 2019 event, Vandermeulen noted, drew roughly 1,000.
This marks the fourth Unadilla Rotary-sponsored event canceled because of COVID-19, Vandermeulen said.
“We were really excited about it (and) we’re really frustrated and disappointed and sad about this,” she said. “We’ve been an event-driven club, so we’re actually meeting … virtually to discuss future plans for how we engage with our community without creating large events.”
For details about the renamed event, find “Fall Fest” on Facebook.
For more information on the Unadilla Rotary, find “Unadilla Rotary Club” on Facebook or visit unadillarotary.org.
