Rotary club, children's center to host bee education program

Sidney Rotarians are abuzz about the next installment of their Summer Series.
Together with the Cullman Child Development Center of Sidney, the Rotary Club of Sidney will present “The Buzz About Honeybees” from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, at Keith Clark Park at 70 River St. in Sidney.
According to a June media release, events in the four-part series were designed to “provide hands-on, curious and stimulating educational activities for families in (the) community.” Previous Summer Series events included Dairy Day and Big Rig Day, with Family of Heroes Day, celebrating fire, EMS and law enforcement and military personnel, rescheduled to Sept. 12.
Sidney Rotarian, Summer Series planner and self-described novice beekeeper Dr. William Roche said Sunday’s event aligns with far-reaching Rotary values.
“When we first thought of this, doing the summer series in collaboration with Cullman, Rotary had just come out with a 2021 initiative, as an additive to Rotary International, about the environment,” he said. “We took that to the Rotary club in Sidney and (asked) what could we do that would be interactive, hands-on and provide a teaching opportunity that shines a light on areas of the environment that are sustainable, and one of those things is the honeybee.”
Roche said, since early April, Rotarians worked to make such concepts accessible, and enjoyable, for children.
“It’s important for us to realize that, tonight when you sit down at the dinner table, a third of everything (people) pick up on their fork is viable because of the honeybee,” he said. “Pollination is an extremely important thing, but how to get that across to kids? Mom and dad get up and go to work and kids go to school, so why not focus in on the analogy of the honeybee and how these guys have a family, they really work together, they collaborate, they all have their roles, they go out and do their work and come home at night … and equate that to young kids? We’ve come up with several stations … so we’ll be teaching them through interactive play why our farms are so important.”
Stations, Roche said, will focus on the life cycle of the honeybee; identifying roles within the hive; extraction; and bee-made products. Attendees need not worry about stings, he said, as “there will be no live bees in the open.”
“We have (four) local beekeepers helping us, (including) Kutik’s Everything Bees of Oxford, and they’re national,” he said. “We’ll have an observational hive, which is a five-frame, double-sided hive behind glass, so kids can go from the life cycle (station) … to picking out which ones are the workers, the cleaners, where is the queen; we’re reinforcing that through the observational hive.
“And bees aren’t there just to make honey, so we’ll have a beeswax-melting station where (attendees) will make their own lip balm and kids can choose their own color and see some of the uses of the wax,” Roche continued. “We’ll have three hands-on bee craft stations … and a tasting station with different varieties of honey.”
Additional highlights, Roche said, will include face painting; photo-ops with Sidney high-schoolers in beekeeping garb; extraction demonstrations at 1:30 and 2:30 p.m., with samples of just-harvested honey available; and learning the bees’ “waggle dance” as it relates to nonverbal hive communication.
“Bees get up early and send out scouts,” he said. “Every kid will get a bee headband and antenna, so they’ll all be little bees, and we’ll get them to learn the ‘waggle dance’ — how bees communicate the distance, direction and how many bees to send out.”
Roche said attendees’ response to previous Summer Series events has him hopeful for Sunday and beyond.
“We got so many people interested and we’re not asking for a dollar, we’re just giving back to the community, so people are coming,” he said. “Young families will sit there and go, ‘Wow, this is a great organization.’ It’s gotten so many hits on Facebook and so many people sharing it that … we’re hitting a nail on a head here.
“The rewarding thing is the response from the kids and that’s been great,” Roche continued. “That’s why we partnered with a pediatric group, Cullman, because who knows kids better? It’s fun and that’s the bottom line: how do we make it fun? We’re already planning 2022 (events) with different stations.”
For more information, find “Rotary Club of Sidney, NY” or “Cullman Child Development Center” on Facebook.
