Rotary Club of Oneonta raises $8,000 for local food pantry

The Rotary Club of Oneonta has raised more than $8,000 for a local food bank.
According to Oneonta Rotary President Lynne Sessions, the group has donated $8,245 to The Lord's Table meal service and the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry at St. James' Episcopal Church on Main Street in Oneonta.
"We have already delivered $1,100 worth of food and are working on another delivery of canned and fresh food, toiletries and other needed items," Sessions said in an email to The Daily Star.
In a follow up interview Thursday, May 28, Sessions said the club will continue to support the local community in its time of need.
"The club is keenly aware of the need in the community right now," she said. "So we are looking at what else we can do to support the needs of our community."
Sessions said the donations included a $3,000 matching challenge from an anonymous donor.
Sessions, a retired adjunct professor at SUNY Oneonta and former director of community relations at the Arc Otsego, said she made the food drive her president's project when she began serving as the Oneonta Rotary president last year.
The group was planning to work with Linda Drake, from SUNY Oneonta's Center for Social Responsibility, on the annual Canstruction project. Canstruction teams build works of art from canned food, but the project didn't take place this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Canstruction would have allowed us to highlight Rotary's work in eradicating polio and providing food for the local area, but the COVID-19 virus changed those plans," Sessions said. "Even though Canstruction was canceled, the number of community members experiencing food insecurity had not changed. In fact, we expect those numbers to increase."
Instead, Rotary turned to Joyce Mason, the director of feeding ministries at St. James, to partner with the food bank. Sessions said her group chose St. James because their pantry offers great access to people in need, and has made efforts to stay open during the pandemic.
"We chose to support the feeding programs at St. James because they were open Monday-Friday with no appointment needed at a time when other pantries were closed or had or had severely limited hours and availability," Sessions said.
Sessions' term as Rotary president will end in June, but she said she is impressed with the generosity of her members.
"I'm incredibly proud of our club and our members," she said. "They take very seriously our Rotary mission, which is service over self. They really stepped up in their donations."
Sessions said donations to the food program at St. James will still be accepted by Rotary and can be mailed to Oneonta Rotary Fund, P.O. Box 1122, Oneonta, NY 13820. Go to oneontarotary.org or stjamesoneonta.wordpress.com/ministries/the-lords-table/ for more information.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
