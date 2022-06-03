Rotary Club of Sidney plans summer fun for kids

The Rotary Club of Sidney and Cullman Child Development Center are promising summer fun for kids.
The two Sidney groups will host a four-part summer series, with returning and new features. The series started in 2021. This year’s will begin Sunday, June 5 with “You Can Do It Day,” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion, 22 Union St., Sidney.
Other events include “Buzz About Honeybees,” 1 to 3, Sunday, July 10 at the Sidney American Legion; “Dairy Day,” 1 to 3, Sunday, July 24 at Keith Clark Park; and “Big Rig Day,” Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Cullman Center, 90 West Road, Sidney.
Dr. William Roche, Sidney Rotary board member and chair of the series’ 12-person organizing committee, said the choice to bring the series back was an easy one.
“We’re trying to keep people’s interest, and the neat thing about this is, it’s about kids and we want it free and we want it accessible, so it was easy to get people involved and get them to come back,” he said, noting that planning began “literally right after the last one.”
According to a media release, at Sunday’s event, “Kids and adults can explore 12 to 17 ‘doing’ stations where they can solve, explore, discuss and learn new skills … (to) enhance a child’s sense of accomplishment while sharing with their peers.
“Activities will include archery skills, assembling paper airplanes, boot camp for kids, making a ‘be kind’ card, glazing a window, decorating cookies, learning about pets, getting ready to sew, planting an herb, learning sign language and more.”
Roche said “You Can Do It Day” underscores the series’ mission.
“We have all done this: said, ‘Come on, you can do this,’ and I brought it to the committee,” he said. “I said, ‘Why don’t we get kids to be creative and think about critical thinking and the process?’ We don’t do that often enough; everything is focused on the result, but we don’t talk about the process. So, they’ll have things like making a paper airplane, but while they’re doing it, they’ll be talking about the concept of aerodynamics and that kind of gets to the embodiment of why we started this: to advance their knowledge in something by being hands-on.”
The remaining three events, all returning from 2021, Roche said, similarly further organizers’ goals.
“Bee Day got rained out (last year) … but it got so much interest that we decided this would be a great opportunity, and it hits all the buzz words today: environment, kids, farmers, food,” he said. “Dairy Day was such a great turnout; we had over 100 people and they just kept coming. It was great, because it did exactly what we wanted it to. Kids get on a school bus in the morning, and they see all the farms, but beyond that, how can we get them involved in understanding how important farms are to us in producing our food? So, we brought that back. Plus, the farmers that came last year really initiated (by saying), ‘Hey, we want to do this again.’”
Dairy Day will also include expanded activities, Roche said.
“It was mostly run by (Future Farmers of America) students last year and (the 2021) dairy princess is coming back … and has really taken a leadership role,” he said. “So, we’ve added more practical stuff to it — milking, talking about the different anatomy and how nutrition for the cow ends up on the table so, if we’re good to the cow … that winds up in our food chain.”
Big Rig Day, begun as a Cullman Center event in 2019, is the series’ only Saturday event. According to the release, Big Rig Day will “include opportunities for parents and kids of all ages to explore a wide variety of vehicles (ranging) from the horse, antique cars, trucks of every size and purpose, large construction cranes and electric vehicles.” In the spirit of the series, the release said, kids can climb into vehicles and speak with operators.
Roche said collaborating with the center on that and other series events was a natural fit.
“We said, ‘You know what? It’s about kids, and who knows kids better than them?’,” he said. “I went to Amy Williams, who is a Rotarian and director at Cullman, and said, ‘Hey, why don’t we put our heads together?’”
Roche, who said attendance averaged around 100 people per event in 2021, said attendee demographics were “really spread out.”
“What we really liked was that there were a lot of walkers, so that checked a box for accessibility and free,” he said. “This year, we’ve done a whole social media push, and you can tell where people are from on Facebook, so we’ve got people (showing interest) from Binghamton … and Sherburne, so that’s kind of neat.”
The series, Roche said, is grant- and club-funded.
“Sidney Rotary gave us money and we wrote a grant for the Sidney (Community) Foundation that we got this year, which we hadn’t in the past. “And (Sidney) United Way has given us money and we always do a raffle, so this year we’re doing an EV Mac truck.”
For more information, find “Rotary Club of Sidney” or “Cullman Child Development Center” on Facebook.
