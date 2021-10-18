Rotary scarecrow fest delights Schoharie communities

Scarecrows line the streets in Cobleskill, Middleburgh and Richmondville as part of the annual Cobleskill and Middleburgh Rotary clubs' scarecrow festivals.
“We started Middleburgh Scarecrows in 2018, as a way to brighten the community and help the four food pantries that serve our school district,” Rotary member and scarecrow coordinator Joan Wissert said. “The first two years, we held a contest with 'People’s Choice' voting through donations of non perishable food items, each item counting as one vote. We have not done food collection since COVID.”
Wissert said the first two years of the contest were successful and more than 1,000 canned food items were donated to the St. Mark’s Church in Middleburgh, Middleburgh Reformed Church, Breakabeen and North Blenheim food pantries.
She said even though there wasn't a people's choice award given the past two years, the club encouraged residents and businesses to put out scarecrows.
“We thought it was a great way for Middleburgh Rotary to boost visitors to our community and it has been a rousing success,” she said. “We assign spaces so that we can provide a map so none are missed.”
For more information about the scarecrows in Middleburgh, visit the Middleburgh NY Scarecrows Facebook page.
Two years after Middleburgh started its contest the Cobleskill Rotary Club started its own contest, Rotary Board Member Megan Ostrander said. Scarecrows are placed in Cobleskill and Richmondville with signs next to them stating which businesses or organizations created them. These scarecrows are entered into the people's choice contest, which will be decided Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to noon at Veterans Park at 514 West Main Street in Cobleskill, the flier announcing the contest said.
The first two winners were the Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School Tri-M Music Honor Society in 2019 and Emily MacDavitt in 2020, the flier said.
People are encouraged to bring multiple non perishable food items to vote for their favorite scarecrow to the park Saturday morning, the flier said, as each item represents one vote in the contest. People can also cast their votes by donating money and every $1 donated represents one vote, the flier said.
Ostrander said the Rotary club started the contest to help “provide local food pantries with food donations or a monetary donation.”
This year's proceeds will benefit Catholic Charities in Cobleskill, Ostrander said. Previous years' donations have helped local churches' food pantries, she said.
Ostrander said the local community is generous and they usually donate “about a pickup truck load of food.”
The scarecrow rules are as follows: nothing political, religious or violent, do not use items that are valuable and they must be able to survive bad weather, the flier said.
For more information about the Cobleskill contest, visit the Cobleskill Rotary Club's or the Cobleskill NY Scarecrows' Facebook pages.
