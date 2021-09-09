Rotary to honor 'Family of Heroes' in Sidney park Sunday

Sidney Rotary will honor those committed to service and community Sunday, Sept. 12 during its “Family of Heroes” day, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Sidney Veterans Memorial Park at 118 River St.
The event is the fourth in the club’s free Summer Series, after being rescheduled from July. Other series events highlighted agriculture, heavy equipment and beekeeping.
According to a media release, the Family of Heroes event will feature ambulance tours and CPR demonstrations with the Sidney Emergency Squad; firetruck tours with Sidney Fire Department; a LifeNet helicopter; show-and-tell body camera presentations by the Sidney Police Department; flag-folding demonstrations; a kid-friendly military marching drill; crafts and more.
Since rescheduling the event, Rotarians have also added a 15-minute ceremony to honor heroic area organizations. A.O. Fox Hospital — Tri-Town Sidney Campus, LifeNet of New York, Red Cross, Salvation Army, Sidney EMS, Sidney Fire Department, Sidney Police and the Sidney Veterans Memorial Park Committee will be recognized, media materials said, for “distinguished service, loyalty, dedication and devotion to community.”
Rotarian and event organizer Larry Halbert said Family of Heroes, as well as the series, is about creating learning opportunities for children.
“They’re going to learn how to respect a military veteran and what it means to serve your country,” he said. “Most Americans will agree, that’s very important, and that goes for firefighters and policemen, too. To meet the people of these organizations is a great way to help kids understand what it takes to become part of a service role in our community. It also sets an example to respect what these heroes do, and some of them do it on a daily basis. There is something so special about these people; not everyone is cut out to be a firefighter or a policeman. All these organizations have a philosophy the same as Rotary: service above self. So, we’re honoring them.”
“The Rotary Club of Sidney’s members are continuously seeking platforms that will enhance the quality of (life for) families in our community,” Dr. Bill Roche, Sidney Rotarian and series planner, said in a June media statement. “We look to provide hands-on, curious and stimulating educational activities for families in our community.”
The Sept. 12 program, Halbert said, follows in the footsteps of similar events created by Rotarians for Sidney Elementary students around Veterans Day and the memorial park. Planning for Family of Heroes, he said, began in May.
“(Rotarian) Tigi Armour started the fourth-grade program a few years back and … these kids just loved the military part of it, so I know they’re going to love the rest of it,” he said. “I started the program up at Sidney Elementary School for Veterans Day and we’ve had two or three programs up there and I helped Tigi start the fourth-grade field trip and I have seven uncles and my father that were in the service, so this was an easy one for me: start with the veterans, then bring in all the other organizations that make the community so vital.”
The response from community members young and adult, Halbert said, has been affirming.
“There’s the excitement of the kids and the learning and we’re just hoping to make a lasting impression,” he said. “This is really about educating kids. (This event) is most appropriate for kids 5 and up and the adults will absolutely love the ceremony, because to honor these people is important.
“The first (series event) we had, we were pretty nervous, wondering if it was going to bring anybody in,” Halbert continued, “but we estimated 120 kids at Dairy Day, so we are extremely pleased. Facebook reached a lot of people and there was definitely a wider draw and people from outlying areas. I think it was an enticing program and people were very interested in it.”
For more information or a complete Family of Heroes schedule, find “Rotary Club of Sidney, NY” on Facebook.
