State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez recently announced the completion of a $1.8 million project replacing the bridge that carries state Route 10 over Pines Brook in Walton.
According to a media release, the new span replaces a bridge originally built in 1915 with a modern, pre-cast concrete structure “that will enhance safety and mobility along a vital transportation and tourism route in Delaware County.” Higher and longer than the old bridge, the new span improves water flow to mitigate flooding and provides greater resiliency against severe weather, the release said.
“Increasing resiliency and mitigating the environmental impacts of our changing climate are important aspects of any project we undertake at the State Department of Transportation,” Dominguez said in the release. “This project provided us with a great opportunity to not only enhance vehicle safety, but reduce the threat of flooding to homes and businesses near the brook. The Department seized that opportunity by increasing the vertical clearance of the bridge by over two feet and widening the channel under the bridge, facilitating a better flow of water and decreasing the risks of future flood events.”
Route 10 “is the prime connection linking southeastern Delaware County and State Route 17 to the county seat of Delhi,” the release said.
Construction of the new bridge began in February of 2021.
New signs identifying Pines Brook were added at each end of the bridge which is a little more than a mile southwest of the village of Walton.
To avoid a miles-long detour during construction, NYSDOT engineers designed and built a temporary, one lane bridge parallel to the project with alternating one-way traffic controlled by a temporary signal, according to the release.
“The replacement of a century old bridge on Route 10 in the Town of Walton has been well received by our residents, “ Walton Town Supervisor Joseph Cetta said in the release. “This project will help mitigate some potential flooding in the area and provide safe travel along this corridor. We appreciate the work NYSDOT puts into all the infrastructure within the Town of Walton.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.