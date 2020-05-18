Emergency funds are available to Delaware County artists and creative workers whose livelihoods have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Roxbury Arts Group secured a $5,000 grant through the COVID-19 Relief Fund of the Community Foundation of South Central New York “to help alleviate the immediate financial hardship members of the arts community may be experiencing” during the pandemic, according to Jenny Rosenzweig, executive director.
The Delaware County Creative Economy Relief Fund will provide eligible applicants with $200 payments until funds have been exhausted, Rosenzweig said, but the organization hopes to raise more money to continue funding the program into the future.
“There is a really strong creative community in Delaware County, including musicians and painters, dancers and choreographers, writers and jewelers,” Rosenzweig said. “It’s really rich and diverse. There’s really a need to make sure these individuals have the support that they need.”
“Artists are very often the ones in our community called upon to donate,” she continued. “It’s time for the rest of us to turn around and give back.”
Many local artists were left without work when galleries, museums and similar venues were closed in the wake of the pandemic, Rosenzweig said. Also affected were the film and wedding industries and the local music scene, with the widespread closure of restaurants and bars.
“A lot of people just think of the arts as a painting on a wall in a frame, but artists are found across all industries,” Rosenzweig said.
Artists of all disciplines, as well as those working “behind the scenes” to support the arts field from Delaware County who are experiencing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic are invited to apply, Rosenzweig said.
“We want to get the money into the hands of the people who need it the most as quickly as possible,” she said.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, and Saturday, June 16. Applicants will be required to submit proof of Delaware County residency with their applications.
Rosenzweig said the organization intends to notify applicants and mail decisions within a week of submission deadlines. Funds will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until depleted.
For more information, email Jenny Rosenzweig at jenny@roxburyartsgroup.org or visit roxburyartsgroup.org
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
