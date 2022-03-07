Roxbury author writes book on elephants

A new book about African elephants, written by Roxbury resident Ellen Stewart, will be released Saturday, March 12.
The book, titled, "Elephants Up Close and Personal," is broken into three parts, Stewart said. It is about the anatomy and physiology of elephants, the history and profiles of the 10 elephants at the Knysna Elephant Park in South Africa, and poaching. Stewart said she spent three weeks at the Knysna Elephant Park twice, once in the spring and once in the fall, and spent three years researching the book.
Stewart said the park conducts research on elephants and teaches visitors how to do their own research. Visitors spend one week learning how to do the research and two weeks working in the field conducting research. She said the days varied, and she shoveled elephant dung, cleared branches from trails, conducted research and made paper out of elephant dung. She said the paper is sold to help the park.
"It was just the most amazing experience," she said. "They are such amazing creatures."
Stewart said elephants are family oriented, and see the guides at the park as part of their family. "One of the guides was sitting and resting on a log because he had a gash in his leg. An elephant came up and sniffed the gash in his leg. She came back with mud in her trunk and put it on the gash. It was an amazing thing to watch. If you show them love, they are very peaceful creatures.
Throughout her stays, she was able to interact with all of the elephants at the park and said her favorite was Shungu, who was the lowest in hierarchy. "I just fell in love with him. He was sweet. He was the lowest on the totem pole, and so he interacts with people more than the others."
The 10 elephants were rescued from somewhere else, she said, and the research done at the facility will "help elephants in other situations."
She said she hopes her book will help "educate people to their plight." Elephants are poached due to poverty as their ivory tusks are valuable. The human population is growing in South Africa, which is encroaching on the elephants' natural habitat, she said. Elephants are also killed when they destroy crops as they take away from the farmers' profits.
Elephants don't like bees and they don't like spicy food, so farmers are placing beehives or planting chili peppers around their property to deter elephants from destroying their crops, she said.
