Roxbury group explores Aboriginal art with kids

STAMFORD — The Roxbury Arts Group hosted the second in a series of free cultural art project sessions for kids at Veterans Memorial Park on Wednesday.
The weekly series, geared toward younger children, is sponsored by the Robinson Broadhurst Foundation, according to programs manager Karen Fairbairn.
The first week featured a weaving project inspired by the kente cloth patterns of Ghana, and this week’s project explored Aboriginal art, which is historically produced by people indigenous to Australia and the island of Tasmania, Fairbairn said.
Painted or drawn on rock walls, in sand or dirt, or used in body paint or on ceremonial artifacts, the art functions as a written language and is based on stories and symbols centered around “dreamtime,” the period in which Aboriginal people believe the world was created.
“It’s just a way to get outside and get creative,” said RAG executive director Jenny Rosenzweig.
“Since the virus hit, we haven’t been able to do anything we would normally do,” Fairbairn said. “We can’t have 20 weeks of dance classes, we can’t have art classes, we can’t do summer camp.”
Under the fourth and final phase of New York’s reopening guidelines, the organization is permitted to host outdoor, socially distanced activities, Fairbairn said. Facilitators asked parents to accompany their children, and each group was seated at its own table and given its own pre-sanitized kit of art supplies.
“We’re really happy to be able to bring art back out and do it as safely as possible,” Rosenzweig said. “People are just super excited to get back out and do something creative.”
“We’re starting to take baby steps back out into the community,” Fairbairn said.
RAG recently unveiled its first public exhibit since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and its first concert, capped at 50 attendees, was a success, she said.
For more information about the kids’ art sessions or other Roxbury Arts Group events, visit roxburyartsgroup.org
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
