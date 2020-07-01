State officials said a town of Roxbury justice has been disciplined for improperly speaking about cases and appearing to show bias against a defendant in his court.
According to a media release, the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct has determined that Wayne R. Pebler, a justice of the Roxbury Town Court, should be censured "for engaging in ex parte communications about a defendant, publicly commenting about charges pending against the defendant and appearing biased against him."
Pebler agreed to the censure, the release said. Censure is a formal, public statement of disapproval. It does not carry any penalties.
Commission documents say Pebler made comments, on three occasions, about a defendant against whom charges were pending both in Roxbury and Delhi town courts.
Pebler allegedly told a man in his courtroom that the defendant was a “convict” with two prior felony convictions and described in detail the charges pending against him, told another defendant and that defendant’s mother that the defendant would be going to federal prison and made comments about the defendant’s alleged drug use despite the fact that the defendant had no narcotics-related charges pending in Roxbury court. Pebler's remarks were recorded by the court's audio recording system.
In its determination, the commission stated that Pebler “undermined public confidence in the fairness and impartiality of the judiciary.”
It was reportedly not the first offense for Pebler, who has served in the office since 2002. In 2009, the release said, he was privately cautioned by the commission after he "engaged in unauthorized ex parte communications with each party and a nonparty, in a connection with a small claims matter."
The commission found that Pebler’s prior caution “exacerbated” his misconduct, the release said.
Pebler's current term expires on Dec. 31, 2021. He does not plan to seek re-election, a commission document said.
Commission Administrator Robert H. Tembeckjian said, in the release, “The courts must be and appear fair and impartial. For a judge to disparage a defendant in public conversation, prior to the adjudication of the case, undermines public confidence in the administration of justice.”
