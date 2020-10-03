In the summer of 1970, just after President Richard Nixon lowered the voting age to 18; as the Guess Who’s “American Woman” and Simon & Garfunkel’s “Cecilia” climbed the charts and Robert Altman’s “M*A*S*H” rocked the box office; as thousands took to the streets in protest of the U.S. invasion of Cambodia; two months after Paul McCartney announced that the Beatles had broken up, a 22-year-old Stephen Williamson signed up with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.
“He’s been serving almost as long as I’ve been alive,” said Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond, a longtime friend of Williamson’s. “My life, my career is enriched because of his service. I look up to him.”
“I work every day, seven days a week,” Williamson said, even returning to work just eight days after having a stroke in 2011. “I’ve done it for years.”
Under the leadership of Sheriff Levon “Stretch” Telian, Williamson joined the department’s mounted patrol division, resurrecting his lifelong passion for riding horses.Although the mounted patrol, a Delaware County tradition dating back to the department’s founding in 1797, faded away through the following decade, Williamson found the shared spirit to revive it in DuMond, then undersheriff.
DuMond’s wife, Karleen, who administers a horseback riding therapy program at Golden Gait Farm in Masonville, became the first civilian mounted police instructor in the state.
“Steve wanted to go right through the academy just like everybody else,” DuMond said.
Alternating between his horses, Tommy and Wyatt, Williamson said he rides in 10 or more parades a year and makes an annual appearance at the Delaware County Fair.
“The best thing is to ride in a parade with this guy — he’s a celebrity,” DuMond said.
Williamson transferred to the Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office before working with the railroad police, patrolling in Margaretville, Fleischmanns and Roxbury before being hired as the latter’s town constable.
“Roxbury doesn’t have much crime,” Williamson said. “I cleaned it out.”
Williamson recalled the days when pulling over a speeding motorist meant following behind the vehicle and calculating its speed based on the speedometer in his patrol car, and when arresting someone for driving under the influence required sending a jar of urine to Albany for testing.
“That was a lawyer’s dream,” he said.
Williamson kept his old emergency service identifier numbers — “Delaware 4-4-3” — even after everyone else in the county switched over to the new system, and still carries a revolver, slightly wary of the more modern automatic pistols.
“I’m going to die with it,” he said of his wood-handled sidearm.
These days seated behind the wheel of a lumbering black Chevy Tahoe, Williamson reminisced about the days when cops drove muscle cars — 327s and 454s, to be exact. “They had one radio — and it didn’t work half the time,” he recalled.
Most of the calls coming in these days are for trespassing, Williamson said, with the occasional automated medical alert. He also volunteers as the school’s crossing guard and makes a point to attend as many basketball and soccer games as he can.
Williamson said he has seen four or five generations of Roxburians through from kindergarten to 12th grade, and remembers when most of the current town board members, including Supervisor Allen Hinkley, were teenagers.
“He’s been invaluable to our town,” Hinkley said. “He provides a service that, with all due respect to the sheriff and state police, they can’t provide because he knows everybody and he knows who’s doing what.”
Williamson, once a foster child himself, said he takes particular pride in the dozens of kids he’s mentored over the years.
“When you take a kid and you keep beating him and beating him down into the pavement, eventually he’s not going to get back up,” Williamson said. “If you take a kid and lift him up, you might be giving him the best chance he’s got.”
Williamson said his biggest heroes are the local fire departments, rescue squads and auxiliary chapters.
“When we have floods and searches, they come out in great numbers,” he said. “They’re really our heroes. I feel bad standing next to them because I’m getting paid and they’re not.”
In the years since he ditched his trademark chevron moustache, a holdover from the 1970s, Williamson has taken to smugly stroking his bare cheeks and boasting that “hair doesn’t grow on steel.”
Williamson was cast as Undersheriff Osman Steele in a local film production portraying the advent of the Anti-Rent War in Andes, falling off his horse at the sound of a gunshot and surprising everyone on set with streams of fake blood pouring from his mouth.
“It was the producer’s idea,” he said he told his on-screen wife, who bent over him nearly in tears. “It’s just the candy apple stuff.”
Williamson and Franklin Town Justice Gary Arndt were deployed to Ground Zero in wake of the Sept. 11 attacks and again to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina swept across the Gulf Coast in 2005.
Arndt remembered that Williamson, at first mistaken for a “city slicker,” was assigned to round up the horses and livestock that had gotten loose in the floods.
“There was Steve, running around out there lassoing horses,” Arndt said.
Williamson recalled walking along the edge of a levee and looking out over the damage visible for miles below.
“It was absolutely devastating — horrible,” Williamson said. “The only things still standing were the crosses and the churches. That tells you something.”
“I look back and there’s some sad times.” Williamson said, reflecting on his 50-year career. “I work seven days a week. My kids grew up in front of me and I didn’t see it.”
For Williamson, a lifetime of civil service was the only way to go. “When everything goes down, we run to the problem while everyone else runs away,” he said.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Twitter.
