A Delaware County man was sentenced to a jail term after allegedly violating terms of probation
Delaware County Acting District Attorney Shawn J. Smith said in a media release that Alexander Schwarz, 27, was sentenced May 30 to a four-month term of incarceration. Schwarz was convicted in Greene County for first-degree attempted sexual abuse and sentenced to a 10-year term of probation supervision, the release said. His probation supervision was transferred to Delaware County, where he lives.
It is alleged that Schwarz violated the terms of his probation on March 19 by using an unauthorized device to view pornographic material.
Schwarz admitted the violation in Delaware County Court and was sentenced by Judge John Hubbard, the release said.
