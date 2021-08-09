ROXBURY — Artists of all ages, experience and skill level are invited to join in a community mural taking shape on the sidewalk in front of the Roxbury Arts Group Community Center.
The 150-foot-long mural, with its bright hues of orange and purple in a bold geometric framework, was designed by Boston-area public artist and teacher Destiny Palmer-Andrews.
“I enjoy the fact that I get to be a conduit — I get to go design something and then have people who live in the community say, ‘I made that,’” she said. “There’s so much value in just being to bring people together who would not be sitting at the table in any other space.”
“This takes away the inaccessibility of art,” Palmer-Andrews continued. “If you go into a museum or a gallery, you can admire the art, but you can’t fully be in it. There’s a whole other wall that gets knocked down when you paint this. We’re all going to get messy.”
Palmer-Andrews cites as her influences Ellsworth Kelly, an American painter known for minimalism and hard-edge painting, and the German-born Josef Albers, who revolutionized the teaching and study of color theory, which explains the visual effects of how colors mix, match or contrast with each other and the messages communicated by certain palettes.
“I really like to think about how colors are coming together and meeting one another,” she said.
As the mural’s skeleton took shape on the sidewalk Monday morning, so did fellowship, pleasantry and plans among its painters — for adult ballet classes, yoga sessions, community band practice and a myriad of other topics.
“The ‘art part’ is in coming together. The ‘art part’ is in socializing and communicating,” Palmer-Andrews said. “Sometimes that’s overlooked.”
Almost exclusively a large-scale painter by trade — “8-feet-by-12-feet canvases are what really make me happy” — Palmer-Andrews said she started painting at age 12 and taking commissions about a decade ago, upon her graduation from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design.
Palmer-Andrews’ first big piece was a 40-foot square painting at the Aloft Hotel in Boston’s Seaport District, she said. “After that, I was like, ‘Oh, I think I can tackle murals. I just have to find an opportunity.’”
Palmer-Andrews found her opportunities in the forgotten spaces of small towns and big cities alike. In partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia, which bills itself as the largest public arts program in the nation, Palmer-Andrews joined other artists in painting over boarded-up storefronts and windows throughout the city — a practice she said often increases a neighborhood’s curb appeal.
“Wherever public art is at, property values are going up,” Palmer-Andrews said. “Property developers are huge on art right now. I think there are definitely cities and towns that are catching on and figuring out how to fund it.”
Palmer-Andrews said she came to Delaware County after Jenny Rosenzweig, executive director of the Roxbury Arts Group, encountered her work in Philadelphia a few years prior.
“It sort of blossomed into having a show and doing a mural,” Palmer-Andrews said. “I think that sort of thing happens more often than people might realize.”
Palmer-Andrews said the Roxbury mural, which has yet to be titled, is an extension of her exhibition, “By Hand,” which recently closed at the RAG Community Center.
The project is funded through a $7,500 grant — which covers Palmer-Andrews’ artists’ fee, supplies and local lodging accommodations — from the Community Foundation for South Central New York, according to Rosenzweig. “They’re really phenomenal in supporting arts in the Southern Tier,” Rosenzweig said.
RAG grants and community coordinator Samantha Nick said she hopes the open invitation to participate in the mural’s creation will draw out local artists both budding and seasoned.
“Through the pandemic, the arts community has blown up huge, with more people coming in, especially younger people,” she said. “It’s nice because our artistic community was aging for a while. It’s hard to get younger people to come out and get involved.”
Palmer-Andrews said she likes to think of her art as both a destination and a landmark.
“It’s some place you can go and experience, but it’s also like, ‘Yeah, take a left at the mural,” she said.
Registration is not required to participate in the mural’s creation, which is scheduled to continue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury.
“All are welcome,” Palmer-Andrews said. “Bring messy clothes and sunscreen and prepare to be sitting on the ground.”
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org and destinypalmerstudio.com for more information.
