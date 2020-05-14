Run a business? COVID reopening advice is available

Local counties and chambers of commerce introduced guidelines and resources this week in advance of the Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley’s phased reopening Friday.
“I think ‘normal’ is going to look a little different and it will take longer to get there,” said Glenn Nealis, director of Delaware County Economic Development.
“My fear is this is going to be similar to other disaster-related events we’ve dealt with in our county, specifically, floods,” Nealis said. “Things might be OK at first when businesses reopen, but the real crunch is going to be six months to a year later.”
Nealis said he is hopeful for the region as it starts the first phase of reopening “because it will help businesses start to earn some cash again so they can pay their bills and provide the goods and services we need.”
Empire State Development issued a business plan template for each of the five categories of industries, which include both mandatory and best practices for each type. The guidance applies to both businesses that are being allowed to reopen and essential businesses that have remained open throughout the pandemic.
Industries included in Phase One such as construction, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, manufacturing, wholesale trade and retail, the latter of which is limited to curbside or in-store pick-up and drop-off, will be permitted to begin reopening Friday.
Phase Two includes professional services, retail, administrative support and real estate. Phase Three consists solely of restaurants and food service, and Phase Four includes arts, entertainment, recreation and education. No timeline has been set for reopening Phases Two through Four.
Nealis said the state process for reopening is “fairly straightforward and very reasonable.”
Each business will be required to complete a written safety plan outlining how its workplace will prevent the spread of COVID-19. Owners may fill out the template provided by the state to fulfill the requirement or may develop their own, according to Nealis.
This plan does not need to be submitted to a state agency for approval, but must be retained on the premises and must be made available to the New York State Department of Health or local health or safety authorities in the event of an inspection, Nealis said.
“Enforcement is going to be complaint-driven,” he said. “The plan is a security measure for the business to show that they’re following the best practices as they’re known to us right now.”
“No process is ideal,” he continued, noting his wariness of the state’s anonymous complaint process. “That could lead to some abuse of the process, but this may have been the best way to handle it.”
State guidelines are available at forward.ny.gov/industries-reopening-phase
For assistance in Delaware County, contact the Delaware County Department of Economic Development at 607-832-5123 or glenn.nealis@co.delaware.ny.us
For assistance in Otsego County, contact the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce at 607-432-4500, ext. 1 or baheegan@otsegocc.com, or the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce at 607-547-9983 or director@cooperstownchamber.org
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.