Runaway dog returned to Ohio owners after Andes search

It took 10 days and a team of searchers from three counties and two states, but Meadow the missing dog is safely back home with her owner.
Meadow, a 16-month-old golden retriever, came to Andes with Bill and Carol Buscher the first week of November.
Andes resident Carol Johnson said the Buschers, longtime friends of her husband, recently sold their Fishkill home and moved permanently to their residence in Andes. Relatives of theirs in Ohio suggested that the Buschers take one of their dogs, a 16-week-old golden retriever named Meadow, for company and protection at their new home.
“We offered to let them take Meadow and see how it goes,” said Gary Morgan, the Buschers’ nephew from Troy, Ohio.
Meadow was the older and more mellow of the two golden retrievers the Morgans owned, he said. “You wouldn’t know it from the way she acted, but she’s really a timid dog.”
The Buschers arrived in Andes late at night, opened the door to their car and were surprised when the dog bolted, Johnson said.
“The dog didn’t know them, and they didn’t know Andes,” she said. “She just took off.”
The couple spent the night looking for Meadow and called Morgan the following morning when she still hadn’t returned. Morgan drove the 11-hour, 687-mile journey to join the search.
“I walked the whole day and looked for her, hollering and whistling,” he said. “At one point I heard a dog bark. I’m not going to say it was Meadow, but I’m pretty sure it was a bark.”
“Suddenly everybody came out of the woodwork and looked with their horses and their drones and their dogs,” Johnson said. She and her husband hiked the mountain themselves in search of the dog that they had never met.
Morgan said he teamed up with the Johnsons to distribute fliers throughout the town, offering a $500 reward for Meadow’s safe return.
When he asked a bank teller if he could post a flier in the drive-thru, Morgan said she told him not to bother. “Everybody in town knows about Meadow.”
Many residents warned him the odds weren’t good, with hunting season just beginning.
“The city people are going to shoot anything that moves,” Morgan said he was told. “Knowing what might happen to her was just killing me.”
Morgan had to return to Ohio, and with the dog still missing, he said he enlisted the help of a pet psychic, who told him the dog was headed west.
“That’s where we found her,” Johnson said.
Despite spending 10 days alone in the woods, Meadow was found in good health: no fleas, no ticks, no injuries. A visit to the vet back home found that she retained most of her body fat.
The dog was found not far from a herd of cows, Johnson said, and smelled like she spent quite a bit of time with them.
“It would be great to know what she did for 10 days,” Morgan said.
Meadow was found by Brian James, a licensed hiking guide and drone pilot from Cairo who saw the missing dog story shared on Reddit.
Flying about 350 feet in the air, James said he saw a white blotch in the barren wooded landscape that could have been a dog, but couldn’t be sure. When he went back to get a closer look, the creature lifted its head as it heard the drone fly closer, confirming it was alive.
James hiked the mountain alone until he came across Meadow, who was skittish at first and not willing to come when he called, Morgan said. James rolled around in the leaves and played with her, earning her trust enough to let him carry her down the mountain.
The Buschers had returned to Ohio for a funeral and were unaware that their neighbors in Andes were trying to contact them with the good news, Johnson said.
The Johnsons said they added their phone number to a few of the fliers alongside that of the Buschers, and were soon contacted by James when he returned to cell service range.
Morgan said he would again drive from Ohio to retrieve his dog, and the Johnsons offered to meet him in Binghamton to save him a few hours.
“I can’t thank the people of Andes enough,” Morgan said. “I couldn’t believe that small town had that for sympathy for somebody they didn’t even know.”
James accompanied the Johnsons to Binghamton to meet Morgan and show him the early photos of Meadow he captured with his drone. Morgan said James refused the $500 reward and wanted to donate the money instead.
“Everyone in our family is just happy Meadow’s home,” Morgan said; especially his two granddaughters, who were “screaming on the phone” when they got the good news.
“It just goes to show there’s still a lot of good people out there,” Morgan said. “They were going to find that dog and they did.”
