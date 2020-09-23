The village of Cooperstown will hold its runoff election from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Cooperstown Fire Department at 24 Chestnut St.
After a tie in the Sept. 15 election, incumbent MacGuire Benton and challenger Mary-Margaret Robbins will be on the ballot for one village trustee position.
Absentee ballot application can be received and turned in at the village office at 22 Main St. The deadline to mail absentee ballots has passed. The village office will be open extra hours, including until 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26, to collect absentee ballots.
