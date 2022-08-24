Democrats held on to the Congressional seat once held by Antonio Delgado in a special election Tuesday, and primary elections decided the party nominees for the two congressional districts that cover our area.
In the special election to fill the vacant 19th District seat, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, a Democrat, defeated Republican Marcus Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, 65,943 to 62,952, according to unofficial totals posted by the state Board of Elections.
Ryan will serve through the end of the year, but, because of redistricting, will run for the 18th District seat in November. That district does not include any of The Daily Star coverage area.
Molinaro, meanwhile will be the GOP candidate for the new 19th District, which includes Delaware and Chenango counties and parts of Otsego County. His opponent will be Josh Riley, an Ithaca Democrat who defeated Jamie Cheney, a Hudson Valley business owner in Tuesday's primary.
Redistricting will bring Schoharie County and northern Otsego County into the 21st District, where Matt Castelli, a Glens Falls Democrat and former federal counter-terrorism official, won the right to challenge Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik.
Castelli defeated Matt Putorti, a North Country lawyer, in Tuesday's primary election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.