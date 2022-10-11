Congressman Pat Ryan announced the mobile office hours schedule for the remainder of October, beginning in Cooperstown Wednesday, Oct. 12.
According to a media release, 10th Congressional District constituents are invited to meet with members of Ryan’s team for help accessing public benefits such as Social Security and the VA, federal grant funding, passports and visas, immigration and naturalization services, and resolving issues with federal agencies such as the IRS.
Local stops in October include:
- Wednesday, Oct. 12; Cooperstown Village Hall, 22 Main St., Cooperstown, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 31; Sen. Charles D. Cook County Office Building, 111 Main Street, Delhi, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
