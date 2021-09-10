The Otsego County Board of Representatives appointed Joshua Beams as its county administrator and appointed Jeannette Pavlus as director of community services at a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7, and appointed Victor Jones as the emergency services coordinator at its Sept. 1 meeting.
According to the resolutions approving the hires, Beams' annual salary will not exceed $100,000. Beams will begin his tenure Oct. 4. Pavlus' annual salary will not exceed $83,458. Jones' annual salary will not exceed $63,217.
