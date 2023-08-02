Local government sales tax collections in New York state totaled $5.7 billion in the second quarter of 2023 (April to June), an increase of 3%, or nearly $167 million, compared to the same period last year, according to a report released Wednesday by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. Collections were more robust in the first quarter of 2023, growing 7.1%, the report said.
“Growth in local sales tax collections slowed in the second quarter, returning closer to pre-pandemic trends, after significant volatility during the pandemic period,” DiNapoli said in a media release.
Locally, Chenango County reported a 4.2% increase; Delaware County reported a 0.9% increase; Otsego County reported a 5.7% increase and Schoharie County reported a 9.6% increase.
DiNapoli’s report also found:
• Second quarter growth was driven by strong collections in June of 5.8% after April and May grew by a more modest 1.5% and 1.1%.
• New York City’s collections moderated in the second quarter of 2023 after a strong first quarter growth of 11.3%. In April-June, city collections totaled nearly $2.5 billion, up 3.7% or $88 million. The second quarter ended the city’s double-digit growth in collections that has marked the last eight consecutive quarters. While the city’s restaurants are seeing activity above pre-pandemic levels, other parts of the economy have yet to fully recover.
• Forty-nine out of 57 counties had year-over-year sales tax increases during the second quarter, totaling 2.4% statewide. Some of New York’s largest counties had slow growth or even declines. Suffolk County only grew by 0.8% and Westchester County by 1.4%, while Albany County declined by -6.1% and Monroe County by -0.8%. Sullivan County had the strongest growth at 28.3% followed by Broome County at 15.7% and Wyoming County at 15.1%.
• Fifteen of 18 cities outside of New York City that impose their own sales tax instead of receiving a portion of county collections also experienced growth in the period. Oswego had the strongest growth at 27.1%, while Norwich had the biggest decline at -6.2%.
• A steep drop in gas prices, which were 21% lower in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, resulted in sales tax collections on motor fuels decreasing by -19% year over year. These collections account for 5% of county sales tax collections, on average.
