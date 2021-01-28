Area assemblymen responded Thursday to New York Attorney General Letitia James' report that said COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes were underreported.
“The attorney general’s report released today is appalling," 121st District Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, said in a media release. "We have known for months that nursing home deaths have been grossly underreported, and now we finally have confirmation from the attorney general. The governor has lied to protect himself and passed blame for much of New York’s issues on to the federal government,"
Salka claimed many of the residents and staff lacked proper personal protective equipment and COVID-19 tests "that would have prevented an unnecessary risk that the governor was willing to take." He said nursing home patients went months with little to no contact with family and loved ones.
"They deserve better than this. All New Yorkers deserve transparency amid this pandemic that has instilled fear in our communities," Salka said. "I am calling on the Legislature to remove the governor’s emergency powers. How can we trust Gov. Cuomo and his administration when they have lied repeatedly to the people of New York?”
122nd District Assemblyman Joe Angelino, R- Norwich, also issued a statement. “The state has clearly broken the trust of the people when it failed to protect our seniors in nursing homes from COVID-19 and the governor failed to communicate honestly to the public," he said. "After the attorney general’s damning report, residents need assurance that the numbers being relayed on vaccination progress in long-term care facilities are accurate — we can begin to do this by removing the governor’s emergency powers so there can be legislative oversight.
"Ambiguity here does not settle the already rattled nerves of the public who have lost parents and grandparents over the pandemic. New Yorkers deserve to know in real terms what is happening in our nursing homes,” he said.
