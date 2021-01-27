Salka appointed to commission

Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, has been appointed by Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay to serve on the Legislative Commission on State-Local Relations for the 2021-22 legislative term, according to a media release from Salka's office.
"As we continue to endure the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is crucial that we guide both state and local governments in the right direction,” Salka said in the release. “I look forward to being the Assembly Republican Conference’s voice on this commission. As a former town supervisor, I understand the financial difficulties towns and other local governments face. I would also like to thank Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay for entrusting me to this position.”
The commission was established to examine, evaluate and make recommendations concerning the state's system of aid to localities, the division of state and local responsibilities, state mandates on local governments and limits on the ability of local governments to raise revenue, incur debt and manage resources, according to the release.
