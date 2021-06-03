Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, announced Thursday that a bill he sponsored, which designates a portion of state Route 13 in Madison County as the Assemblyman William "Bill" Magee Highway, passed the Assembly. Magee represented the 121st Assembly District from 1991 to 2018 and died in December 2020. Salka succeeded Magee in the office after defeating him in the 2018 election.
“It is truly an honor to designate this portion of highway in Bill Magee’s name,” Salka said in a media release. “Bill Magee was a strong advocate for education, healthcare, and our farmers throughout New York state. This bill memorializes Bill Magee’s legacy; I couldn’t be more proud to see it pass the Assembly.”
