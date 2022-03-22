Salka gets committee assignment

Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, announced Tuesday, March 22, he has been appointed by Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay to serve on the Aging Committee for the remainder of the 2021-22 legislative term. The committee seat was previously held by former Assemblywoman Missy Miller.
“It is my honor to fill the Aging Committee seat previously held by Assemblywoman Miller,” Salka said in a media release. “Having served on this committee before, I have the experience and know how to steer us in the right direction. I will continue to fight for lower taxes and lowering the cost of prescription drugs for seniors.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.