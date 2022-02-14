An area assemblyman will not run for re-election and has instead set his sights on the state Senate.
John Salka, a Republican who represents the 121st District in the Assembly, announced last week that he will challenge Sen. Rachel May, a Democrat, in the 55th Senate District, which includes parts of Madison, Oneida, Cortland and Onondaga counties. Salka made the announcement on WUTQ-FM, a Utica radio station.
Salka's Brookfield home was moved into the new 101st Assembly District in recent redistricting.
Salka's decision opens the door for town of Montgomery Supervisor Brian Maher, a Republican, who announced his candidacy for the new 101st District on Sunday during an event in Goshen, according to a media release from his campaign.
“As a New York State Assemblyman, I will advocate fiercely on issues that impact the quality of life of those I represent,” Maher said in the release. “I will continue to be a leader in each community that I represent and I won’t stop working after I leave the Assembly floor.”
Assemblyman Brian Miller, who currently represents the 101st Assembly District, was moved into the 122nd District during the re-districting process.
Salka's decision not to run leaves the seat open.
Maher has been mayor of the village of Walden and an aide to long-time state Sen. Bill Larkin, the release said. He has been executive director of the National Purple Heart Honor Mission. He won the election for town of Montgomery supervisor in 2019.
Locally, the 101st Assembly District includes the Delaware County towns of Andes, Hamden and Franklin; and the Otsego County towns of Otego, Laurens, Morris, Pittsfield and Edmeston.
