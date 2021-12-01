Santa Saturday set to return to Unadilla

Visitors to Unadilla on Dec. 4 are invited to make merry during the village’s annual Santa Saturday.
The event, sponsored by the Unadilla Historical Association and the Unadilla Chamber of Commerce, will take place along Main Street from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Linda Bickos, Unadilla resident and head of the historical association’s Santa Saturday Committee, said the eight-member group has been planning for “about two months.” Highlights, she said, will include the vendor fair at the Community Center (formerly the Masonic Temple), from 10 to 4; free children’s activities at the library from 10:30 to noon; the 5 p.m. tree-lighting ceremony; hot cider through the evening at the Unadilla Diner and Donna’s Home Treats; the 6 p.m. parade down Main Street; and the culminating visit from Santa around 8 p.m. at the Community Center.
New this year, Bickos said, will be festive performances from area musicians.
“We’re actually having music,” she said. “We’re going to have (Sarah, George & Company) playing folky, country-type Christmas music and then Holiday Brass is playing on the library porch prior to the tree-lighting … and Rylee Lum is playing from 2 to 3.”
Bickos said she’s been involved with planning the holiday staple “for 10 or 12 years,” though she was unsure when it began.
“The parade is fairly new … but different organizations trade off to do it,” she said. “One will peter out and then another will do it. Rotary did it one year, then the chamber did it for a long time and now the historical association took it over, so it bounces around between them.”
Bickos said she’s hopeful for a hearty turnout after Santa Saturday’s pandemic-induced absence in 2020.
“The businesses have donated basket prizes and gift cards and stuff like that,” she said. “But I think the big show will be who shows up for the parade, because two years ago it was huge. We’ve got a brand-new 13-foot tree on the front lawn (of the library) that they just planted a couple weeks ago, and that will be decorated (for the) lighting. I invite everybody; it’s not like you have to sign up and I have a whole list of everyone in the parade, so we’ll see what happens on Saturday.”
Bickos said in a written statement that Unadilla Mayor Jack Insinga will lead the tree-lighting ceremony and has requested that families bring ornaments to hang.
Though Santa Saturday bolsters the village, Bickos said, the event is “for everyone.”
“We get the ABC dancers from Sidney that do a performance (in the parade), and we get the Wells Bridge Fire Department, Head Start and small businesses from Otego and Wells Bridge,” she said. “We have something for everybody: children’s activities at the library and vendor events for people who are shopping and we have the parade for families and older people.
“I don’t look at it as a business incentive, though it may be for some people and we do have vendors at the Community Center, but I think it’s more just for kids and to get people into the village,” Bickos continued. “It’s for the whole community and it brings happiness to the community and puts us on the map once a year. We just do it.”
For a schedule or information on how to participate in the parade, find the “Santa Saturday and Holiday Magic Parade” event page on Facebook. Also, find “Village of Unadilla” on Facebook.
