Saturday fundraiser to help family displaced by fire

A chance meeting in Walmart has led to a fundraiser to help the Conklin family of Sidney Center, who lost their house to a fire April 7.
Ariel Terry said her mom, Sherry Terry, was in the shoe aisle at Walmart when she noticed Barbara Conklin, the daughter of the couple, crying.
"My mother called me and told me about the situation and I just knew I had to help. Sidney Center is a big deal to me because my mom grew up there and I went there a lot as a child," Terry said.
She asked for help organizing the event and received it from Allison Copeland and Rebecca Halstead, she said.
The fundraiser will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at The Castle on the Delaware at 139 Stockton Ave. in Walton. Terry said there will be 40 vendors selling a variety of items. There will be a basket raffle with 100 items, including Binghamton Rumble Ponies tickets, gift certificates to local businesses, and each vendor has donated a basket, she said.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle and Chet the Clown will be there from noon to 2 p.m. to make balloon animals for the kids, she said.
She said the family is living with relatives until they find a place to live. She said items donated to the family can be dropped off at 10144 county Highway 23 in Sidney Center.
