GOVERNOR HOCHUL ANNOUNCES THREE OUTREACH CENTERS NOW OPEN IN RENSSELAER, OTSEGO, AND NIAGARA COUNTIES FOLLOWING SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION APPROVAL OF PHYSICAL DISASTER DECLARATION FOR JULY WEATHER EVENTS
Impacted Individuals, Residents, Business Owners and Non-Profits in 18 Counties Can Now Apply for Low-Interest Disaster Loans to Aid in Recovery
Three SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Centers Now Open through Friday, September 24 to Support New Yorkers
A physical disaster declaration for three counties, including Otsego, was approved by the Small Business Administration, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, Sept. 14.
Hochul requested the declaration, which included Niagara and Rensselaer counties, on Sept. 1, related to three separate severe weather events in late July that caused damage to homes and businesses.
The declaration allows eligible individuals, residents, business owners and nonprofits in the three counties and their adjacent counties to apply for low-interest loans to help rebuild and recover. To assist residents, the SBA has established service centers in the three counties.
The Disaster Loan Outreach Center at the Morris Fire Department, at 117 E. Main St., will offer assistance to those in Otsego, Schoharie, Delaware, Chenango, Madison, Oneida, Herkimer and Montgomery counties. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 24.
"Thanks to the Small Business Administration, New Yorkers impacted by the severe storms and flash flooding we experienced in several parts of the state in late July are now eligible to apply for disaster relief," Hochul said in a media release. "I thank Administrator Guzman for her support and encourage those who were victims of these weather events to visit the Disaster Loan Outreach Centers in their respective communities and begin the recovery process."
For more information about disaster loans and applications, visit sba.gov/disaster or call the SBA's Customer Service center at 1-800-659-2955, or 1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing.
The deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Nov. 8, and the deadline for economic injury applications is June 9.
