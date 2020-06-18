Scam using NYSEG's name hits Delaware County

Delaware County Sheriff Craig DuMond warned of a new fraud scheme occurring in the county..
The office recently received complaints of robotic calls and messages that inform potential victims that they were overcharged by New York State Electric and Gas, according to a media release from the sheriff's office. The recording then apologies for this, offers the intended victim 30% off their next billing cycle and prompts the recipient to enter their bank account information so that a refund can be direct deposited into their bank account.
The perpetrators of the scams are utilizing caller ID spoofing technology, which makes it appear as if the calls are coming from local phone numbers, including legitimate NYSEG phone numbers, the release said. The readily available technology allows scammers to falsify the information transmitted to the caller ID display to disguise their identity and lend credibility to their schemes.
NYSEG does use automated calls to forewarn its customers of scheduled maintenance that will effect service, or for general information. NYSEG will never ask for information that it already has for specific bank information via an automated or robotic call, the release said. Those who receive such calls are asked to hang up and contact NYSEG customer service at 800-572-1111 or visit nyseg.com for more advice.
DuMond strongly encourages residents to remain vigilant when responding to any unsolicited phone calls, email, text messages or computer pop-up message and watch for red flags that may indicate a scam:
• Use of scare tactics, e.g. threatening arrest if you don’t act now, telling you a loved one is in danger, or that your computer or device has been hacked and will be locked if payment is not sent.
• Requests to verify your name or identity or otherwise asking for sensitive personal information including bank account information, Social Security number, date of birth or credit card information.
• Being asked to pay a fee in advance to claim a prize.
• Pressure to act immediately.
• Insistence that you immediately wire money, pay via gift cards or send cash.
• Get–rich–quick and other promises that sound too good to be true.
• Promises to recover money you’ve lost in other scams, for a fee.
