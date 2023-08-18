Every step kicked up dust from the dried clumps of paper insulation on the floor inside the mid-1800s building at 99 Main St. in Schenevus, which has been gutted down to its ceiling beams and wall studs.
The Town of Maryland Historical Society’s modest plans to restore the building become ambitious considering the amount of work to be done — currently the building has no electricity, plumbing or bathroom.
The historical society membership voted 53 to 2 on Wednesday, Aug. 16 to accept the donation of the roughly 1,200-square-foot building and $35,000 to go towards renovations from the owners, State Sen. Peter Oberacker and Ronald Wheeler — who serves as Oberacker’s chief of staff — who are society members.
Wheeler said in a statement Friday, Aug. 18 that he and Oberacker purchased the building in 2019 — an effort to give back to Schenevus and the greater the town of Maryland and help the historical society preserve the area’s rich history.
The two-story building, known as the McGregor building, was the law office of Bruce McGregor from 1962 to 2021. Upstairs was a residential unit, which also has been gutted, revealing the charred ceiling beams and flume of blackened brick wall from a 1906 structure fire.
It’s connected to 97 Main St., which houses the Schenevus post office and is owned by Wiaontha Rebekah Lodge No. 489.
“This building has great historical value to Schenevus and it really feels like the ideal place to house our artifacts,” Wheeler said. “I know the historical society will be wonderful caretakers of this building and they will ensure that it is here for future generations to learn about those that were here before them.”
Previously, the building housed an early Schenevus bank, a general store and post office, an insurance office, the home for several attorneys and a meeting place for the Civil War veteran’s group the Grand Army of the Republic and its sister organization, the Woman’s Relief Corps.
Buddy Beams, historical society president, said the first order of business is to replace the roof. Eventually, the building is slated to house the society’s museum on the second floor and a public meeting place on the first floor.
“We don’t have specific plans yet, because that’s going require an architect,” Beams said, “but we have we have ideas of what we want to do. We don’t expect that it’s going to be a short term project or a cheap project.”
He added that his ideal plan would be to build an ADA-compliant ramp and a deck that connects with the neighboring building.
Historical society trustee Charlene Rubino said that the group plans to seek financial aid from state grants.
“We already have a grants committee,” Rubino said. “There’s four or five people in committee with some experience, so hopefully that’ll steer us in the right direction.”
Beams said that the building donation had been in the works for the past few month.
“We’ve spent the last three months asking questions,” he said,” and researching and finding out costs of this, that and the other thing, before we would even take it to the membership to accept it or not.”
The historical society itself has experienced a bounce back after it was disbanded around 2001 and reformed around 2018. Currently, the society has 150 members including 14 officers and trustees.
Today, members host monthly programs and an annual meeting and election of officers in July, celebrated with a picnic. The society is planning a joint holiday celebration with the historical societies in Westford and Worchester.
“We’re lucky we have a large membership base,” Rubino said. “We probably have eight different committees, with at least four people on each committee, so there’s a lot of involvement and what I’m thinking this building is going to bring people together.”
Wheeler agrees.
“As we work to bring more families and businesses to Schenevus, it is important that we have a vital Main Street,” he said. “This will be a great addition to the growth that we all want to foster. We look forward to renovations and the future grand opening so we may share our history with the town and all who comes to visit in the town of Maryland.”
For more information on the historical society, search for Town of Maryland Historical Society on Facebook or contact Rubino at 607-638-9028.
